SCDF rescues maid crying on ledge outside Ang Mo Kio flat

Residents at Ang Mo Kio witnessed a nerve-wracking sight on Wednesday (Feb 23) afternoon – a maid sobbing on the window ledge outside a flat on the fourth floor.

The 28-year-old was later rescued by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the maid's employer said that the Indonesian national, who has been working for her for 10 months, climbed out of the apartment after getting emotional.

In an interview with the Chinese daily, an eyewitness said that SCDF officers descended from the fifth to the fourth floor using ropes. After grabbing the domestic worker by the legs, they pushed her back into the flat.

Describing the dramatic rescue operation, she said, "The window ledge was very narrow, but luckily the maid didn't struggle."

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, SCDF said that they received a call for assistance at about 12.25pm that day and deployed a safety life air pack as a precautionary measure.

The police told Shin Min Daily News that the maid was arrested under the Mental Health Act.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

