Scoot cancels flights to Jeddah until March 28 due to tense situation in Middle East

Scoot has cancelled flights to Jeddah due to the tense situation in the Middle East.

In an advisory update posted on its website on Tuesday (March 17), the low-cost arm of Singapore Airlines said that flights TR 569 and TR 597 will be temporarily halted until March 28.

It added that customers affected by the cancellations can either request a full refund if they choose not to proceed with their travel, or rebook on alternative Scoot flights.

"Customers who booked directly with us may contact us via email to seek a refund," said Scoot.

"For bookings made through travel agents or partner airlines, customers are advised to contact their travel agent or purchasing airline directly for assistance."

The airline also urged passengers to update their contact details on its website or subscribe to mobile notifications to receive updates on their flight status.

On Feb 28, six Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights scheduled for that day and March 1 were cancelled after the US and Israel launched a wave of strikes against targets in Iran.

Singapore's embassies in the Middle East have advised Singaporeans in the region to exercise caution and stay updated on developments amid heightened tensions.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com