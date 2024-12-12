Scoot flight from Singapore to Wuhan turns back after 'technical issue' detected

SINGAPORE — A flight from Singapore to Wuhan on Dec 10 returned to Changi Airport more than four hours into the journey, due to a technical issue.

According to information on flight tracking website Flightradar24, Scoot flight TR120 departed from Singapore around 7pm.

The plane was flying over the South China Sea when it made a U-turn, and touched down back in Singapore around 11.30pm.

In response to queries, a Scoot spokesman said a technical issue was detected around 2½ hours into the flight, without elaborating.

"As a precaution, a decision was made to return to Singapore," said the spokesman.

"TR120 subsequently landed uneventfully in Singapore at 11.21pm on Dec 10."

The passengers were transferred to a replacement aircraft, which departed Singapore at 2.18am on Dec 11, said the spokesman, adding that affected customers were offered refreshments and meals.

A netizen on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu said he was a passenger on the flight and claimed that the plane had to turn back due to broken glass in the plane. Scoot did not respond to The Straits Times' queries about this.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.