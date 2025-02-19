Scoot reintroduces card processing fees for flights from Singapore

Budget carrier Scoot has reintroduced a card payment processing fee for bookings departing Singapore from Feb 10.

This move was made to cover the cost of processing fees charged by financial institutions when a payment is made with credit or debit cards, The Straits Times reported.

Scoot removed such fees in 2019, and later reinstated similar fees for flights departing areas including Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand in 2024.

The additional fees, which range from 1.4 per cent to 2.26 per cent, will not apply to bookings made with other payment methods.

For example, the card processing fee will not apply to payments through PayPal, Scoot vouchers and KrisFlyer miles.

The airline's website shows that the payment processing fee will be calculated based on the type of card used.

"Customers can decide on the payment option that best suits their needs," Scoot said, adding that it will continue to review its fees and charges regularly, and make adjustments where required.

AsiaOne has reached out to Scoot for more information.

