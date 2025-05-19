SDP launches petition to reform election system as part of new campaign

SINGAPORE - Putting aside the results of GE2025, the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) has resumed its groundwork by launching a petition calling for changes to the election system.

It was launched by party chief Chee Soon Juan on May 18, during SDP's thank you dinner for its volunteers. About 180 volunteers attended the dinner, which was held at The Legacy at One North.

The petition calls for six changes to the current election system in Singapore. This includes ensuring a minimum three-week campaign period, and setting a six-month gap between boundary changes and the dissolution of Parliament.

It is one of the SDP's three initiatives launched as part of its new campaign "Renew, Rebuild, Reignite", in the lead-up to the 2030 General Election.

SDP lost in all four constituencies it was contesting in the 2025 General Election.

Speaking to the media at a press conference before the dinner, Dr Chee said that the recent election did not give the electorate sufficient time to grasp national concerns which affect society.

"This has been the feedback we've been getting over and over especially (from) the younger voters, who are just coming together to learn about the (election) process."

Other proposed changes in the petition include removing the election department from being under the Prime Minister's Office, abolishing the GRC system, and reviewing the Newspaper and Printing Presses Act.

Dr Chee did not give details on how many signatures the party hopes to get for the petition, or what it plans to do after this.

Mr Muhammad Aqmal Harris, a member of the SDP's youth wing Young Democrats, said: "This is not just a 'sign it and forget it' campaign.

"This document is the beginning. A conversation starter, a rallying point, and it will evolve with your input."

Mr Ariffin Sha, who was part of the SDP's slate contesting Marsiling Yew-Tee GRC, said: "The whole idea is to start this important conversation about electoral reform.

"And I think one thing that has been quite interesting that we have seen is many young people, even those who are too young to vote, expressing an interest, and that's very heartening."

Besides the petition, SDP will ramp up youth engagement, said Dr Chee, who added that he hopes to publish a book targeted at younger voters.

The party also hopes to engage university students through dialogue in universities, and through their social media channels.

He said: "We want to engage our younger voters, get them knowledgeable about what politics in Singapore (is about), and about current affairs. This is what is going to be important."

The SDP also intends to launch the Orange & Teal social enterprise and cooperative (OTSEC), said Dr Chee, who added that members can join the cooperative for a $100 fee.

"The OTSEC is meant to be a ground-up (initiative) where we are looking for Singaporeans to own a part of this business, and to encourage young entrepreneurs."

Said Dr Chee: "I look to all of you to actively participate. Let's not go back into our comfort zone (and) keep quiet and lie low for the next four to five years and then awaken again just before the elections, only to find results like what we're seeing today. Let's go out and make the change that we want to see."