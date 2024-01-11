Seat too small? Tour guide on coach to Genting pulls out measuring tape to prove woman wrong

This is why you should always carry a measuring tape with you. You never know when you may need it.

A coach passenger claimed that her seat was smaller than others, prompting a tour guide to prove she was wrong.

Stomp contributor S alerted Stomp to a video of the incident posted by TikTok user Jo on Nov 21.

The TikToker said it happened on the way to Genting.

She wrote in the video: "Aunty on our bus demanding to switch seats because she said her seat was smaller than other people's seats.

"Seems like the tour guide was prepared for this kind of situation. She pulled out a measuring tape for the aunty. Ended up really the same size for all seats. Lol."

Netizens were quick to throw the aunty under the bus, so to speak.

One commented: "Kick her off the bus. I can’t with this kind of entitled behaviour. You want better seats, fly business class lah."

Another joked: "Should tell her the bag compartment is very spacious, can stretch legs too."

