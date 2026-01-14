Twice in one day: 2 sent to hospital in second accident near Tuas Checkpoint

A motorcyclist and his pillion were taken to hospital after an accident along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) towards Tuas Checkpoint on Wednesday (Jan 14).

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a motorcycle and a van at around 5.30pm.

The male motorcyclist, 41, and the female passenger, 39, were conveyed conscious to hospital.

In dashcam footage uploaded to Facebook group Tuas Woodlands Checkpoint, two motorcyclists can be seen directing the flow of traffic along the rightmost lane, while a third can be seen sprawled on the ground just ahead of a fallen motorcycle.

To the left, a van can be seen parked along a road divider.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority notified motorists of the accident in a Facebook post, warning of expected delays for travellers departing Singapore via the checkpoint.

This is the second accident to take place along AYE on Wednesday — the first involving three motorists along the AYE towards the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) at around 7.25am.

Three male motorcyclists, aged between 24 and 42, were conveyed to hospital, according to the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Investigations for both accidents are ongoing.

khooyihang@asiaone.com