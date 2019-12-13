Secondary 1 posting results to be released on Dec 20

Pupils from Zhenghua Primary School collecting their PSLE results on Nov 21, 2019.
PHOTO: The Straits Times file
Clara Chong
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Students entering Secondary 1 next year will be able to get their school posting results at 9am next Friday (Dec 20).

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a statement on Friday that students can access the posting results through any of the following channels:

- SMS text messaging, if their parents provided a local mobile phone number during the submission of school choices.

- The Secondary 1 Internet System at the posting exercise website.

- At their primary schools.

Students are to report to the secondary school that they have been posted to at 8.30am on Dec 23.

Parents and students can get more information on the MOE website at www.moe.gov.sg/s1-posting

The class of 2019 received their Primary School Leaving Examination results on Nov 21, with 98.4 per cent of them doing well enough to progress to a secondary school.

The success rate matched those of the 2017 and 2018 batches.

This year, 66.3 per cent of the cohort qualified for the Express course in secondary school, down from 66.6 per cent last year. In 2013, a record 66.7 per cent made it to the Express course.

Of the 2019 cohort, another 21 per cent are eligible for the Normal (Academic) course, and 11.2 per cent for the Normal (Technical) course.

ALSO READ: Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Ministry of Education secondary school

TRENDING

Cabby pleads guilty to causing fatal accident after taking medicines that can cause drowsiness, blurred vision
Cabby pleads guilty to causing fatal accident after taking medicines that can cause drowsiness, blurred vision
R.chord Hsieh says he’s dating live streamer, divorcing pregnant wife
R.chord Hsieh says he’s dating live streamer, divorcing pregnant wife
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura Dec 16
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura Dec 16
Man fined $6,000 for causing girlfriend&#039;s death in accident
Man fined $6,000 for causing girlfriend's death in accident
Netizens politely educate &#039;health-conscious&#039; French girl on why hawkers don&#039;t care about organic ingredients
Netizens politely educate 'health-conscious' French girl on why hawkers don't care about organic ingredients
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Underrated states in Malaysia to visit that aren&#039;t Johor, Melaka or Penang
Underrated parts of Malaysia to visit that aren't Johor, Melaka or Penang
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Pay-as-you-wish Mao Shan Wang durians, free lobster at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
Pay-as-you-wish Mao Shan Wang durians, free lobster at Nihon Mura & other deals this week
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia &amp; other fun activities
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia & other fun activities
True story: &#039;He threatened to leave me unless I lost weight&#039;
True story: 'He threatened to leave me unless I lost weight'
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia

Home Works

How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Certis Cisco officer who kicked PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok gets suspended
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok

SERVICES