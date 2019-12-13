Secondary 1 posting results to be released on Dec 20

SINGAPORE - Students entering Secondary 1 next year will be able to get their school posting results at 9am next Friday (Dec 20).

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a statement on Friday that students can access the posting results through any of the following channels:

- SMS text messaging, if their parents provided a local mobile phone number during the submission of school choices.

- The Secondary 1 Internet System at the posting exercise website.

- At their primary schools.

Students are to report to the secondary school that they have been posted to at 8.30am on Dec 23.

Parents and students can get more information on the MOE website at www.moe.gov.sg/s1-posting

The class of 2019 received their Primary School Leaving Examination results on Nov 21, with 98.4 per cent of them doing well enough to progress to a secondary school.

The success rate matched those of the 2017 and 2018 batches.

This year, 66.3 per cent of the cohort qualified for the Express course in secondary school, down from 66.6 per cent last year. In 2013, a record 66.7 per cent made it to the Express course.

Of the 2019 cohort, another 21 per cent are eligible for the Normal (Academic) course, and 11.2 per cent for the Normal (Technical) course.

ALSO READ: Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.