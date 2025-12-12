Secondary 1 posting results to be released on Dec 19

The 2025 Secondary 1 posting results will be released next Friday (Dec 19) at 9am.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Dec 12, the results can be accessed via the Secondary 1 Posting portal at www.moe.gov.sg/s1-posting, using parents' Singpass.

The results can also be obtained via SMS, which will be sent to a local mobile number if it was provided during the application process, or at the student's primary school.

MOE stated that students need not report to their posted secondary schools upon receiving the results but should refer to the schools' websites for more information on reporting details, as well as the purchase of books and uniforms.

Parents on the Parents Gateway app will also receive instructions from the schools from the afternoon of Dec 19.

MOE added that students who are unable to report to their designated schools on the first day — with valid reason — should inform the school directly after receiving the results.

They will have to confirm that they will be taking up the place so that the school will be able to reserve it for them, said MOE.

More information on the Secondary 1 posting is available at www.moe.gov.sg/s1-posting.

Those with enquiries may visit https://www.moe.gov.sg/contact-us.

According to the most recent Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) results which were released on Nov 25, 98.5 per cent of Primary 6 pupils who sat the PSLE could progress to secondary schools.

A total of 37,926 students attempted the PSLE this year.

The overall performance is comparable to the previous cohort.

[[nid:725769]]

candicecai@asiaone.com