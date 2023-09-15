'Security guards were trying to break up the ruckus': 2 men fighting at condo entrance arrested for affray

They were blocking the vehicle behind them.

Two men were arrested after fighting at the entrance of Edelweiss Park condominium in Pasir Ris on Wednesday night (Sept 13).

Stomp contributor SH shared a five-minute video of the dust-up as well as photos of police at the scene.

"I was alerted by my helper of the altercation opposite our condo," recounted the Stomp contributor.

"When I looked out of the window, I noticed two men engaged in a fierce argument. The security guards were trying to break up the ruckus but to no avail.

"The man in the white tee looked as if he was taunting the guy in the dark blue tee. After much cussing, yelling and shouting, as the driver of the red car was about to leave, the man in the white tee hit the boot of the car and that was when a fight broke out."

The vehicle behind the car eventually went around it.

The Stomp contributor said: "I'm not too sure what the reason was behind the altercation."

"The police were called and both men were interviewed.

"The guy in the white tee was seen going into Edelweiss condo after the interview whereas the man in the blue tee was taken by the ambulance."

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they received a call for assistance at 94 Flora Road at about 9.30pm.

The two men, aged 34 and 61, were arrested for affray. The younger man was conscious when taken to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

