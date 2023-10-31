'See what we have to go through?' Private-hire driver laments after passenger sends irrelevant photo instead of location

From extra charges to inappropriate advances, we often find reports of passengers complaining about their private-hire drivers.

However, private-hire drivers have their own grievances and complaints.

One Grab driver shared a recent experience he had with a passenger who had booked a ride from Geylang to Orchard.

A Facebook user, presumed to be the driver, posted screenshots on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group page on Monday (Oct 30) to illustrate what happened.

According to the screenshots, the passenger indicated she wanted to be picked up Pavillion Square, 345 Geylang Road.

When the driver reached, the passenger was apparently not there.

He then messaged her asking her where she was.

She then said she was at "325 gaylang (sic)".

When the driver asked her why she keyed in 345, she sent him a photo of her chest.

He then replied: "You send picture of your breast no use. Send picture of the place."

He then edited "breast" to "nehneh" after his first reply was flagged as containing 'inappropriate content'.

The driver wrote: "See la see la.. what we drivers have to go through everyday?"

He added that he was lucky he received a $4 compensation after the ride was cancelled.

The post has tickled netizens and has since garnered over 1,100 shares.

On @sgfollowsall's's Instagram page, the post received over 10,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Many expressed confusion on why the passenger would send a photo of her chest while others put out their own theories.

One commenter wrote: "Uncle is a man of integrity, willpower & sheer strength."

ALSO READ: 'Bodoh to the max': Taxi driver warns about ah lian fare cheat, makes police report

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.