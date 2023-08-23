Seletar accident that split car into two: Another passenger dies

A 26-year-old woman has died after being involved in a fatal accident on Seletar West Link that split a car into two, reported The Straits Times on Tuesday (Aug 22).

The accident that occurred in the early hours of Aug 11 already had one fatality after a male passenger, 26, was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Their vehicle had skidded on the slip road leading to Seletar West Link of the Central Expressway, in the direction of the Seletar Expressway, leading to a collision that tore the car into two.

A video posted to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante showed the mangled front half of the car along the stretch of cordoned road as policemen waved vehicles past.

The female passenger was unconscious when conveyed to the hospital, while the driver - also 26 - was found lodged in his seat.

The latter was rescued from the wreck and was conscious as he was transported to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital alongside the woman.

No arrests have been made regarding the accident, the police said. Investigations are ongoing.

