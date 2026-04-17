'She needed help': Cyclist spots missing elderly woman on Seletar road with heavy vehicles, calls police and guides her to safety

A man who was cycling along Seletar North Link Road on Wednesday (April15) ended up disrupting his exercise routine, but for a good reason — to help an elderly woman who was wandering along the busy road.

It turned out that the police was looking for her as she had gone missing.

The cyclist, who goes by the name Kevin, wrote in a Xiaohongshu post that he was cycling along the road when he noticed an elderly woman walking along the far right lane.

He said: "My instincts told me something was wrong and that she needed help.

"For a moment, I hesitated to turn back, but I felt uneasy and guilty at the thought of not helping — especially since the road ahead is curved and fast moving vehicles, especially trucks and lorries, might not be able to avoid her in time."

Checks on the ground by AsiaOne reveal that the road is heavily used by cement mixer trucks, prime movers and tipper trucks due to the presence of precast and concrete plants in the area.

There is also a dormitory along the stretch of Seletar North Link, before Punggol North Avenue.

Footage from Kevin's bicycle-mounted camera shows him cycling past the elderly woman before making a turn to park his bicycle at the traffic island.

There are several heart-stopping moments as the hunched senior stands on the road as heavy vehicles and cars whizz past her.

When Kevin reaches the woman, he helps her cross the road to safety, holding on to her arm.

He is then seen bending down to speak with her before a police car pulls up near them.

According to him, she lives in Sengkang but was walking towards Yishun Dam when he found her.

He said the police told him that they have been looking for her since Tuesday night.

Police officers were later seen guiding her to the back of their fast response car before driving off.

Reflecting on his encounter, Kevin wrote: "Having aging parents myself, I truly understand how that feels."

AsiaOne understands that the elderly woman has since been reunited with her family, and has reached out to Kevin for more information.

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editor@asiaone.com

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