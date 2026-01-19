Grab's self-driving vehicles use different software from ComfortDelGro, to continue test run in Punggol: Sun Xueling

Grab's fleet of self-driving vehicles will continue their test run in Punggol, after an autonomous shuttle operated by ComfortDelGro collided with a road divider on Saturday (Jan 17).

Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling said in a Facebook post on Monday (Jan 19) that the transport authorities take the safety of all road users seriously.

Routes one and three of Punggol's designated shuttle services will operated by Grab and route two by ComfortDelGro.

The autonomous vehicles on route one have begun community rides after it completed testing and preparatory work, travelling more than 10,000km without any incident.

Sun noted that while the shuttles of both operators bear a similar colour scheme, they use different software and are of a different vehicle type.

"(Grab's) vehicles will continue to ply route one as part of testing and familiarisation," she said, adding that these by-invite community rides are to gather feedback from stakeholders, and not yet open to the public.

"The Ministry of Transport and Land Transport Authority (LTA) will continue to work closely with the operators to ensure safety while striving to improve last mile connectivity for Punggol residents," said the Punggol GRC MP.

In the Saturday's incident, a ComfortDelGro's autonomous vehicle was conducting routine mapping and familiarisation around Edgedale Plains when it detected a small object on the road and "responded accordingly".

The safety operator on board manually took over, but the vehicle collided into a road divider. There were no passengers on board and no injuries were reported.

ComfortDelGro's driverless vehicles will take a safety timeout as a precautionary measure.

"LTA will review the incident and share the findings with the public when ready," Sun said on Monday.

When launched, the fixed-route shuttle services will help improve first-mile-last-mile connectivity within the town.

The self-driving vehicles on route one is expected to enter service by April.

The 10km-long route connects Matilda Court, Punggol Clover, Punggol Plaza and Oasis Terraces and will run from 9.30am to 5pm on weekdays.

