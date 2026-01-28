Self-radicalised Singapore teen, 14, given ISA restriction order; spent 9 hours daily consuming extremist content online

A 14-year-old Secondary 3 student was issued with a restriction order under the Internal Security Act (ISA), after being self-radicalised online by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) extremist ideologies.

The Internal Security Department (ISD) said in a press statement on Wednesday (Jan 28) that the teen, who was not named, had been issued the order in November last year following investigations.

He had reportedly aspired to travel overseas to fight for ISIS and die as a martyr.

According to the ISD, the boy had been self-radicalised beginning in early 2023 when he chanced upon an online video of ISIS fighters fighting against American soldiers in Al-Fallujah, Iraq.

The then-12-year-old began to view ISIS as defenders of civilians, while Americans and Iraqis were the oppressors.

Further searches of ISIS prompted online algorithms to push more related content to his social media feed. He'd also discovered a pro-ISIS website through social media, where he spent nine hours a day consuming content.

By early 2024, the teen became a staunch supporter of ISIS. He then took a bai'ah (pledge of allegiance) to the terrorist group in June that year, considering himself an ISIS member thereafter.

He began posting pro-ISIS content on his social media, including footage from his Roblox and Gorebox gameplay.

In this footage, the teen would recreate ISIS attacks and executions, roleplaying as an ISIS fighter killing enemies.

Although he considered himself too young to take up arms in reality and fight for ISIS, he planned to do so in approximately 10 years' time, ISD stated.

At home, he would practice close-quarter battle simulations for up to two hours a day, using a toy AK-47 rifle to battle the US Army or Israel Defence Forces.

He would also disseminate at least one pro-ISIS video a day via social media accounts that he created across various platforms, in an attempt to gather more support for the extremist group.

Dreams of violence

The teen also believed that members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community should be killed, ISD shared, and he had intended to join attacks against the community in Singapore should one be planned.

ISIS wasn't the only group he supported; he also expressed interest in Islamic terrorist groups Al-Qaeda and Hamas.

Deceased Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and ideologue Anwar al-Awlaki were figures he idolised, along with perpetrators of the 2002 Bali bombings, stated ISD.

Inspired by the Bali bombings, the teen had drafted a mock-up of an attack targeting a random nightclub in Bali, using a map which he had downloaded online.

He was fully aware that his support for ISIS and terrorist groups was illegal and concealed his online activities.

However, he shared his beliefs with his family members and some schoolmates, several of whom attempted to dissuade him. But neither friends nor family reported him to authorities, ISD said.

"This case highlights why we continue to be concerned with youth radicalisation in Singapore, with a worrying trend of those radicalised getting younger," ISD stated.

It added that the youth is the third 14-year-old to be dealt with under the ISA over the past two years for terrorism-related activities.

"They are the youngest individuals to be issued with ISA orders to-date."

Public vigilance, early reporting key to keeping society safe: ISD

The department also highlighted the ease of access to extremist material online, which can desensitise youths to "acts of violence, reduce their psychological barriers to harm, and entrench their radical beliefs".

ISD also stressed the importance public vigilance and early reporting, as a majority of radicalised youths investigated displayed early warning signs. These include expressing support for terrorist groups and the use of violence to family and friends.

According to ISD, possible signs of radicalisation include, but are not limited to:

Displaying signs or symbols of extremist/terrorist groups (e.g., displaying ISIS flag as one's social media photo)

Frequently surfing radical websites

Posting/sharing extremist views on social media platforms, such as expressing support/admiration for terrorists/terrorist groups as well as the use of violence

Sharing extremist views with friends and relatives

Making remarks that promote ill-will or hatred towards people of other races, religions or communities

Expressing intent to participate in acts of violence overseas or in Singapore

Inciting others to participate in acts of violence

ISD also advises anyone who suspects that a person has been radicalised or is involved in terrorism-related activities to contact ISD at 1800-2626-473 (1800-2626-ISD).

