Seller of $1 vadai at Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar committed to serving affordable food despite alleged egging incident

While his accusations of egg throwing at the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar have caused a stir online, Raj Govin, who is famous for selling $1 vadai, is now concerned that the episode is overshadowing his commitment to dishing out affordable food.

Saying that the egg incident was a minor thing and that he didnt expect it to blow up online, Govin stressed to AsiaOne his "commitment in serving the cheapest and most affordable food at $1" at the bazaar.

He adds: "I hope our desire in serving those who are in need of cheaper food is not lost due to the hype [surrounding] the egg-throwing incident."

The 66-year-old told Yahoo News on Wednesday (March 20) that two eggs were thrown at his stall - Mr Wadeh - after he left for the day.

It is not known when the alleged incident occurred. The bazaar started operations on March 8.

Cost pressures 'should not push us to a new low'

Former Member of Parliament for Sembawang GRC Amrin Amin, a long-time customer of the stall, took to Facebook on Wednesday to express his disapproval.

The 45-year-old wrote: "Having eggs thrown at his Geylang Serai Bazaar stall because his vadai is cheaper — if true, that's terrible! I understand cost pressures are high, but it should not push us to a new low."

Also sharing a photo of him together with Govin and his daughter, Amrin said he knows the vadai seller and his family as "kind people, earnest and warm".

He added: "Mr Govin has noble intentions to keep vadai affordable, even absorbing part of the cost... I had asked him about selling vadai for $1 when there were reports of high bazaar stall rents in 2023."

'That is my wife's desire'

In an interview with Yahoo News last year, Govin said that pricing his vadai at $1 was his late wife's desire to give back to the community and make people happy during Hari Raya.

His wife, who had been his partner in the business for many years, died last year.

Govin has kept his vadai at $1 in honour of his wife.

"There are also those who are a little bit unfortunate, they find it expensive, but we want to cater to everyone and want to make everyone happy once a year. That is my wife's desire," he said.

As for the egg-throwing incident, AsiaOne understands that Govin is not pursuing it anymore.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Wisma Geylang Serai, host of the Geylang Serai bazaar, said that organisers have been informed of the incident and will step up security patrols to deter future incidents.

