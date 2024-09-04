Sembawang HDB flat fire: 50 evacuated, 1 taken to hospital

A kitchen fire in a fourth-floor Sembawang HDB flat on Sept 3 led to the evacuation of 50 residents by the police as a precaution.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it responded to the fire at Block 469 Admiralty Drive at about 2.35pm.

Firefighters from Yishun Fire Station and Woodlands Fire Station put out the fire, which was confined to the kitchen area, with a water jet.

The fire also left heat and smoke damages at the living room of the affected unit.

During the firefighting operations, one person was found in one of the bedrooms. The rescued person was assessed for smoke inhalation and later taken to the Singapore General Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Increase in residential building fires in 2023

According to the SCDF’s statistics, there were 970 fires in residential buildings in 2023, an increase of 3.7 per cent or 35 more cases than in 2022.

Fires due to unattended cooking made up the largest proportion of fires in residential buildings.

There were 384 of such cases in 2023.

Residential unit dwellers are reminded not to leave cooking unattended. It is also not advisable to place combustible items and flammable liquids near cooking stoves. The cooker hood and stove should also be cleared regularly to prevent the accumulation of grease or oil stains.

