Smoke seen from train undercarriage at Sembawang MRT station, commuters evacuated

Commuters were evacuated from a train at Sembawang MRT station on Monday (April 13) evening, after smoke was seen coming out of its undercarriage.

Videos of the incident shared on social media show several commuters at the platform. The train has its doors open as smoke from the undercarriage comes through the platform gap.

Cathrine, who was purportedly onboard the affected train, told Stomp that passengers had to evacuate as smoke was coming out from under one of the train carriages.

"Due to an oncoming train, the (affected) train at the station had to depart, but it moved very slowly. This caused the train following behind to move very slowly too," the commuter said.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, president of SMRT Trains Lam Sheau Kai said preliminary checks indicate that the smoke may have been caused by a brake that remained engaged and could not be released.

"As a precaution, our staff promptly assisted all commuters on board to disembark safely. The train was subsequently withdrawn from service for further checks," Lam added.

SMRT also said that train services continued to operate normally and there were no reports of any commuters requiring medical assistance.

A similar incident happened on March 16 at the nearby Admiralty MRT station where commuters were also asked to disembark.

The incident then was caused by a power bank that had caught fire.

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