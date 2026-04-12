Sengkang-Punggol LRT depot expansion works enter final phases; single loop operations on Sengkang West to begin April 19

Works on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT (SPLRT) depot expansion, which began in 2022, have entered the final phases and are on track for completion in 2027, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Sunday (April 12).

These include connecting two new reception tracks along Sengkang West Avenue to the mainline, which requires the Sengkang West inner loop to be closed from April 19 to Oct 18.

In February, LTA announced that during this period, a dedicated shuttle bus service will run alongside regular bus services and the Sengkang West Outer Loop — which will be fully operated with two-car Light Rail Vehicles (LRVs) — to maximise capacity.

Expanded depot will 'deliver more reliable services'

AsiaOne was among members of the media to preview the expanded depot, which has grown from 3.5-hectare to 11.1-hectare.

The expansion is needed to support the transition of the SPLRT fleet to a fully two-car set up of 25 LRVs, of which seven have entered passenger service.

Additional depot facilities include a second maintenance building and stabling yard, and a new test track.

LTA said the new maintenance building and stabling yard were constructed to facilitate maintenance activities for the LRVs. They will accommodate the new fleet of LRVs, while the maintenance building will also serve as an office building for depot staff.

According to LTA, the new maintenance building and stabling yard will collectively increase maintenance and stabling capacity by about one-and-a-half times.

A set of new test tracks, used to test LRVs upon the completion of maintenance works and before they are deployed for passenger service, was also constructed within the expanded depot.

This follows the conversion of the existing test track into connecting tracks between the existing and expanded depot.

Photovoltaic panels have also been installed at the new maintenance building, stabling yard and depot at-grade to convert sunlight into clean energy.

LTA said these can provide/save at least 1,520MWh of electricity annually, contributing to efforts in reducing carbon footprint. This is equivalent to the electricity consumption of an estimated 354 households per annum.

The final phases will include civil construction works.

This involves demolishing existing concrete infrastructure to join the viaduct reception track to the existing SPLRT infrastructure.

The subsequent reinstatement works will require time to allow the concrete to set and be stable enough to withstand rail operations, LTA said.

Noise mitigation measures will be implemented to minimise the noise impact on nearby residents. This includes keeping continuous noisy works on tracks, where possible, to daytime hours.

Following the completion of civil construction works, LTA's contractors will carry out essential services installation (mechanical and electrical works), before proceeding to conduct individual and then integrated testing.

LTA project manager Kim Ang said: "The expanded depot will feature more stabling and maintenance facilities to support our growing fleet of two-car trains. These enhancements will improve train deployment and deliver more reliable services for our commuters."

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