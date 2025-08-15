Sengkang-Punggol LRT power fault, no train service

There is no train service on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT (SPLRT) due to a power fault, said rail operator SBS Transit on Friday morning (Aug 15).

In a Facebook post just before 9am, SBS Transit added that free regular bus services are available at designated bus stops near affected stations and Sengkang bus interchange.

It added that free bridging bus services are also available.

The Friday morning disruption comes three days after a power switchboard failed and caused a major disruption affecting 11 MRT stations on the Northeast Line and the entire SPLRT.

