Seniors, caregivers, tourists to benefit from ComfortDelGro's QR code feature at designated pick-up points

ComfortDelGro's Zig now has a new in-app Scan & Ride feature that simplifies commuter journeys by enabling QR code bookings at fixed locations for taxis and private-hire cars.

The public transport operator announced on Tuesday (May 5) that the new and innovative feature is designed to make such bookings simpler and more inclusive for users such as seniors, caregivers and tourists.

Users can book a ride with the pick-up location pre-loaded by scanning a QR code on the Zig app at designated pick-up points.

The feature also allows on-board payment for greater flexibility and personalised QR codes for frequent destinations.

Scan & Ride will be progressively rolled out at locations across Singapore, including lifestyle hubs, transit interchanges, medical centres and other high-traffic areas.

Zig has introduced Scan & Ride at three Thye Hua Kwan Active Ageing Centres through its partnership with Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities (THKMC).

"Zig is committed to thoughtful mobility empowerment, helping people move freely, fairly, and reliably," said ComfortDelGro's head of Singapore point-to-point mobility business Michael Huang.

He added: "Scan & Ride makes ride booking and pick-ups more intuitive, so that seniors, caregivers, tourists, and anyone who values simplicity can enjoy seamless journeys with confidence. Our collaboration with THKMC also shows how technology and community partnerships can create a more inclusive transport ecosystem for all."

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com