Seniors accused of playing 'loud music' during qijong say they gather only for 1 hour weekly

A group of seniors who exercise at a public space near a HDB estate in Ang Mo Kio have been hit with noise complaints from an irate resident.

Taking to Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Wednesday (April 15), the resident voiced frustration over how the group would allegedly play "extreme loud music for their own entertainment" weekly.

"They start to play from 7.30pm to 10pm. Such selfish behaviour. People need to rest, study or even work," the resident said.

The common area where the exercise sessions are held is between Blocks 230 and 231 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Speaking to the Chinese publication, organiser Yu Ziying (transliteration) said the group of seniors live in the neighbourhood and had been practicing qigong together once a week for almost 40 years.

"Everything was fine but in the last four years, we would frequently get complaints from a resident," said the 78-year-old.

In 2025, the group relocated their sessions to a courtyard about 200 metres away.

That was until a car accident this January, which killed a 59-year-old pedestrian at that courtyard.

Yu told Shin Min that the group was exercising in the courtyard at the time of the accident, and that their families had asked them to move back to their original location for safety reasons.

"If it weren't for a coconut tree blocking the path, the seven of us could have been dead," she said.

Regarding the complaint that the music would play from 7.30pm to 10pm, Yu said that the group start exercising only at around 8pm and would end before 9.30pm.

"How would the elderly have the energy to exercise for so long? We also need to go home early to shower and look after our grandchildren," she rebutted.

We only have one hour a week to gather. "Can't you be more understanding?"

The organiser added that they are currently exploring ways to reduce noise levels, including moving the loudspeakers to face the road.

"We practice qigong, and the sound won't be too loud."

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com