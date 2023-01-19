Serangoon residents make police report over coffee shop's noisy CNY festivities, one claims walls were 'vibrating'

With Chinese New Year just around the corner, it's hard to miss the almost-deafening sounds from the various festivities going on.

Unfortunately, some residents in Serangoon have a bone to pick with the coffee shop located at Block 261, which might have gone overboard with their celebrations.

One of them, surnamed Guan, told Shin Min Daily News on Tuesday (Jan 17) that this particular coffee shop recently hired two female singers to perform for an event.

Although it is not known what time they start performing, Guan said they usually end at around 10.30pm.

"I've already closed the windows and main door, but I can still hear the noise. My daughter has to wake up early for school. I can only call the police," said the 47-year-old interior designer.

Another 46-year-old resident, who declined to be named, told the Chinese daily that he felt his walls and floor vibrating from the loud noise.

This resident also shared that the coffee shop recently installed three speakers to facilitate their Chinese New Year celebrations — the main source of the recent noise pollution.

In addition, the residents are also plagued by the noise from tipsy patrons.

According to a third resident, whenever they complained about the noise from these diners, someone would yell back: "If you think it's noisy, then don't stay above a coffee shop!"

Shin Min also spoke to the person in charge at the coffee shop who said that the noise was due to a Chinese New Year event they were hosting.

He maintained that they had already applied for a license to host the event and declined to comment further.

AsiaOne has contacted the police for more information.

Sleep interrupted by 8am dance sessions

Last year, a Clementi resident, Jake Tan, took to Facebook to express his disgruntlement about the noise generated by the participants of an early morning dance session every Saturday.

Describing them as a "large group of inconsiderate people", Tan claimed that the group's music would be played at "top volume", while participants shouted and clapped loudly.

Tan added in his post that he has tried to contact several parties to seek recourse, but has yet to receive a response.

Although he acknowledged the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, Tan said he "strongly believe[d] that this can be done respectfully without disturbing the peace of the neighbourhood."

ALSO READ: 'I'm suffering all day': Hougang resident keeps tabs on neighbour's parrots 'making noise' every day

claudiatan@asiaone.com