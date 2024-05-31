Sex workers back at Orchard Towers? Residents nearby complain of being harassed

Despite efforts to curb vice-related activities and revamp the reputation of the infamous Orchard Towers, it appears that some streetwalkers have made their way back.

The bold and scantily clad women would loiter outside the complex to solicit customers, typically from 9pm onwards, reported Shin Min Daily News on May 31.

A Shin Min reporter who visited the building at around 11pm noted about 10 women dressed in low-cut tops and short skirts standing along the street.

Most of them are supposedly from Vietnam and are aged between 20 to 40. They would approach men who stop or make eye-contact, and initiate skinship to solicit customers.

Some would specifically target migrant workers and foreigners, and usually stay outside until 2am to 3am.

When the Shin Min reporter walked past the complex, the women ran up and tugged on his hand, saying: "We provide all sorts of services, prices are from $150 to $250, and we can fulfill any requests."

He also noted several cars parked by the roadside, waiting to ferry women and customers to nearby hotels.

Female residents mistaken as workers, harassed by men

But their unwelcome presence has brought trouble to business owners as well as residents living in the Orchard Towers apartment.

Wu, head of the building's managing committee, told Shin Min that the women outside are sex workers.

Some residents have complained about the men who would mistake their wives or daughters as prostitutes and harass them.

Meanwhile, shop owners have reportedly lamented that their business has dropped as people are reluctant to patronise the mall due to the presence of the sex workers.

Wu told the Chinese evening daily that they have been working on a makeover to get rid of its sleazy image.

Nightlife outlets in Orchard Towers ceased operations last August, after the police stopped renewing or granting public entertainment licences.

Subsequently, more family-friendly establishments such as eateries and tuition centres reportedly moved in.

However, Wu said that the street where the sex workers loiter at is not part of their premises, and the management has no authority over the situation.

He added that they will continue to focus on the makeover to change the public's perception of Orchard Towers.

