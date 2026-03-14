Processed food product Longan Pulp recalled over undeclared sulphur dioxide allergen: SFA

A batch of processed food from China is being recalled after Singapore Food Agency (SFA) detected the presence of sulphur dioxide — an allergen — in them.

The food additive was not declared in the packaging label.

Y K Pte Ltd, the importer of the affected product — Longan Pulp (500g) — has been directed to recall them, the agency said on Friday (March 13) night.

One batch of the product, with a production date of January 2026, is being recalled.

SFA said that while sulphite does not pose a food safety issue to consumers at large, those who are intolerant of, or allergic to, sulphites may either develop or experience hives, itchiness, stomach ache, diarrhoea, or vomiting.

Those who have purchased the affected product, and are intolerant of or allergic to sulphites, should not consume them. They may contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

Persons who have consumed the implicated product should seek medical advice if they have concerns about their health.

Under Singapore's food regulations, food products containing ingredients which are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels.

SFA added that all ingredients in prepacked food should be specified on the product label in descending order of the proportions by weight in which they are present.

This is the second product recall involving the presence of undeclared sulphur dioxide in food products sold here.

On March 11, SFA issued a recall for Uncle Yiannis’ Baby Gherkins over the same issue.

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editor@asiaone.com