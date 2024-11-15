SFA issues warning over 7 drink products containing medicinal substances

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has advised consumers to avoid buying or consuming seven drink products containing medicinal substances that are not allowed in food.

The products are Berryshine Pure Enzyme Fiber with Prebiotics as well as six flavours of Bum Energy Drinks — Blue Snow Cone, Champion Mentality, Peach Mango, Cherry Frost, Citrus Burst and Orange Sunrise, the agency said in a statement on Thursday (Nov 14).

Sold on various local e-commerce platforms, the Berryshine drink is marketed as a fibre enzyme drink which claims to support digestion and aid weight loss. It contains sennosides, a substance typically used to treat constipation.

Common side effects of sennosides include abdominal pain, spasms, diarrhoea and low potassium levels that can lead to muscle weakness.

SFA added that the Berryshine drink originates from Malaysia but is wrongly labelled as a product of Singapore.

The Bum Energy Drinks, from the US, are pre-workout supplements that claim to enhance mental clarity. These energy drinks were found to contain citicoline, a substance used in treatments for stroke patients.

Side effects of citicoline include insomnia, headache, dizziness and changes in blood pressure.

The SFA said that it has worked with the e-commerce platforms selling these drinks to remove all listings with immediate effect.

The agency also advised those who have consumed the listed products to consult a medical professional regarding any health concerns.

"Consumers should also exercise caution and be mindful of the risks associated with consuming food bought from unknown or unverified sources and are advised to seek more information before making any purchase," said the SFA.

Members of the public who wish to report the sale and supply of unsafe food products to SFA can do so at www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback.

