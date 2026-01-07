SFA lifts suspension on Middleton International School's food business operations

Middleton International School will be able to resume operations of its food business effective Jan 6, having implemented the necessary requirements by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), said the agency in a statement on Wednesday (Jan 7).

The business, located at 2 Tampines Street 92, had its food business operations suspended since Nov 21. This was after SFA and the Communicable Diseases Agency received reports of 263 persons at E-Bridge preschools who developed gastroenteritis symptoms between Nov 19 and Dec 10, 2025 after consuming food supplied by Middleton International School.

At the time, four individuals were hospitalised, and SFA had issued a suspension notice to "protect consumers from further public health risks".

According to SFA, Middleton International School cleaned and sanitised their premises, including equipment and utensils, and disinfected food preparation surfaces, tables and floors during its suspension period.

Food handlers and food hygiene officers also reattended and passed their respective courses on food safety.

Following the lifting of the suspension, Middleton International School's food business operations will remain under close surveillance by the SFA, to ensure that they continue adhering to food safety requirements.

SFA also said that it is considering the findings from the investigations into the gastroenteritis outbreak to evaluate if any enforcement action is needed.

Those found to violate the Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations will be liable to a maximum fine of $2,000, and repeat offenders will face a fine of up to $100 for every day during which the offence continues after conviction.

Additionally, the SFA urged members of the public to report poor hygiene practices in food establishments via its online feedback form.

New food safety framework to be implemented

In a separate statement on Wednesday, SFA said that it will be implementing a new Safety Assurance for Food Establishment (Safe) framework from Jan 19.

An estimated 45,000 retail and non-retail SFA-licensed food establishments will be affected by the new framework, and will be categorised as either Category 1 or Category 2, based on their level of food preparation.

The Safe framework replaces the current framework, and establishments will be given a grade of A, B, or C based on their food safety track records and implementation of food safety management systems with the appointment of an advanced food hygiene officer.

"Food establishments with consistent good food safety track records will attain higher grades, while those with poor food safety track records will attain lower grades, and be subjected to more frequent inspections," said the agency.

Additionally, establishments that have been in operation for less than a year will begin with a "New" grade to help consumers differentiate them from operators with established track records.

"By recognising food establishments which consistently maintain high standards, we strengthen food safety across the industry while empowering consumers to make informed choices," said Dr Tan Lee Kim, SFA's director-general (Food Administration) and Deputy CEO (Food Safety), who added that the new framework is a result of extensive engagement with industry stakeholders.

