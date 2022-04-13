SFA suspends illegal Ramadan fair at Downtown East

SINGAPORE - A temporary Ramadan fair in Pasir Ris has been suspended by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) after it was found to have been operating illegally.

Fiesta Ramadan 2022 had been operating at E!Hub@Downtown East since last Saturday (April 9) without a valid temporary fair permit, the SFA said on Tuesday.

During an inspection, eight food stalls were found to be operating at the fair.

SFA said it had not approved the application by Event Business Management for a permit to operate the fair from April 9 to 24.

"It had not met SFA's requirements such as providing information on the cleaning schedule and list of food vendors, as well as whether the food handlers have undergone the required food hygiene training and are certified to handle food items," said SFA.

The company had also ignored a warning given on Monday to stop the fair, which has been suspended from Tuesday. Enforcement action will also be taken against the operator, the agency added.

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, all operators of temporary fairs must obtain a permit from SFA for the duration of the fair.

Applications should be submitted at least two weeks before the commencement date. Food and beverage stalls at temporary fairs are also required to be licensed by SFA and have food handlers who have passed the mandatory food safety course.

Enforcement action will be taken against temporary fair operators who do not adhere to regulations. Offenders can be fined up to $10,000.

For subsequent convictions, they can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

