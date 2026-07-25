Cheaper rents at co-living spaces among more than 20 initiatives launched under SG Youth Plan

Living independently is a dream for many young Singaporean singles and unmarried couples who are increasingly valuing their freedom and privacy.

But navigating this rite of passage can be difficult, with factors including finances and emotional aspects to consider.

To support Singaporean youngsters looking to venture out of the family nest, two private co-living operators have joined hands with the Government to offer discounted rental rates at selected properties.

It is one of the 24 initiatives under the SG Youth Plan, a five-year national roadmap that seeks to empower young people and foster connections in today's fast-changing world.

Coliwoo and Eco-Energy will collectively offer more than 100 fully furnished twin and queen rooms at cheaper prices to Singaporeans aged 21 to 35.

Monthly rental rates at Eco-Energy's 1925 Quarters in Little India will begin at $1,800. Coliwoo's Boon Lay location starts at $1,950, and its Lutheran units are going for $2,000 and up.

Coliwoo Group executive chairman and CEO Kelvin Lim told reporters that they will be applying a 30 per cent discount on their usual rates at Boon Lay and Lutheran.

The minimum lease period of one month offers flexibility to explore independent living.

"There is no need for them to sign a one year or two years (contract), as opposed to a normal tenancy in Singapore," Lim said.

"Having such a (co-living) environment is also good for them to know more friends," he added, quipping that it could even be a chance for them to find their "life partner".

Social events such as sport activities, wine appreciation, and talks are organised monthly by Coliwoo. Tenants are highly encouraged to participate.

Those interested can register with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) via https://go.gov.sg/sgypaccommodationforyouths26.

Rooms will be matched on a first-come, first-served basis.

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Whole-of-society effort

The SG Youth Plan is built upon the aspirations of over 60,000 youngsters engaged by MCCY and the National Youth Council (NYC) between November 2024 and March 2026.

Launching the action plan at the SG Youth Forum taking place at Suntec Convention Centre on Saturday (July 25), President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said the future is for the youth to shape.

"If you spend time on what you are interested in and enjoy, and take what you enjoy seriously, you will develop an aptitude for life that takes you forward.

"You don't know what the future will bring, but you have developed an aptitude for life that makes your future. So I believe strongly in that, and I don't think that changes across generations."

Singapore can and must defy the trend of weakened social belonging seen worldwide, he said.

Youngsters today have greater exposure and knowledge of the world, he said, adding that Singapore can "make the most of the constructive discontent that today's young have with the present".

"Not the cynicism that says nothing can improve, but the restlessness and fresh pair of eyes that says: surely, we can do better...we can give everyone the opportunity to live with greater purpose."

President Tharman also emphasised a whole-of-society effort in implementing the SG Youth Plan.

Two initiatives will see the public sector, corporate, and people sector organisations collaborate to provide 20,000 mentoring opportunities and 30,000 job exposure programmes, also known as job tasters, by 2030.

These opportunities will be listed on a new online portal called Discover, which also provides customised recommendations on career pathways and relevant social events based on one's interests and life stage.

For Celestine Hong, 21, a micro job taster programme with fashion and social enterprise Swapaholic subsequently landed her an internship with the platform about three years ago.

She told AsiaOne in an interview that she wanted to pursue a Diploma in Law & Management then, but a possible career in the fashion industry still lingered in her mind.

"While I was still unsure of my future career at the time, the job taster allowed me to realise more niche career paths that I was interested in," she said.

Intrigued and impressed by the Swapaholic team and their sustainability mission, Hong reached out to them for an internship opportunity after the programme and successfully secured a role.

She reflected: "The job taster exposed me to my first real-world working environment and also allowed me to expand my network and connections which I could use to keep an eye out for future career and learning opportunities."

Hong will be enrolling at the National University of Singapore and major in Anthropology.

Other initiatives under the SG Youth Plan include $500 in "Curiosity Credits" for those aged 13 to 17 in self-help groups to explore new interests and hobbies, and the introduction of "Adulting 101" topics in the teaching curriculum at institutes of higher learning.

President Tharman said: "The SG Youth Plan is our way of saying Singapore believes in you.

"The future is yours to make. Never doubt that Singapore’s best chapters are ahead of us."

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com