SG60 Heart&Soul Experience nears finishing mark, about 2 million visitors expected

Nearly two million people would have visited the SG60 Heart&Soul Experience by the time the event draws to a close on Dec 31, said the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) and National Library Board (NLB) on Thursday (Dec 18).

Launched by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Aug 26, the exhibition, marking Singapore's 60th year of independence, uses immersive storytelling and generative artificial intelligence to create a personalised, imaginative experience — offering visitors a peek into what their future in Singapore can look like.

"The SG60 Heart&Soul Experience will welcome its last visitors on Dec 31, having run for nearly four months since its opening on Aug 26.

"The SG60 flagship event, which comprises a ticketed experience and a non-ticketed series of installations, is expected to welcome about 2 million visitors, with about 150,000 tickets booked," said MDDI and NLB in their joint news release.

The organisers added that more than 7,000 visitors, who shared their feedback via an optional digitally-administered survey, had expressed optimism about Singapore's future and their place in it after going through the event.

"Collectively, respondents envisioned a Singapore that balances progress with compassion; where economic strength goes hand-in-hand with social equity and care for the vulnerable," noted MDDI and NLB.

According to MDDI, many respondents also expressed hope that Singapore would continue to advance in innovation and technology without losing its human touch, cultural roots and strong community spirit.

As part of their 2025 Community With A Heart initiative, Singapore Pools and the Tote Board have partnered MDDI and NLB to feature "Windows of Time" — a free interactive photo booth — which invites the public to reflect on their connections as a community.

The two entities have also pledged $500,000 to the initiative, dedicating the amount to charities — Children's' Aid Society, Club Heal, Mindfull Community Limited, and the Singapore Association for Mental Health — for championing mental wellness through the Community Chest.

Gene Tan, the experience's creative director, said that his team's goal was to inspire hope in Singaporeans about their place in Singapore's future.

"To see such an overwhelmingly positive experience has been both humbling and heartening. It tells that that Heart&Soul resonates deeply with Singaporeans, not just as an exhibition, but as a reflection of our hopes and dreams for our shared future here in Singapore," Tan added.

Admission to the national exhibition — which also spans across the level 1 atria of Orchard Central and Orchard Gateway — is free, although booking of tickets are required for the showcase at Orchard Library.

Following its conclusion, parts of the showcase, including "World 60", "Curiocity" and a repurposed "Windows In The Sky" will be retained in the future Orchard Library, which is set to reopen in the second half of 2026.

