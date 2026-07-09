SGH, NHG warn public over TikTok impersonators selling medical products

Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and the National Healthcare Group (NHG) have issued advisories after TikTok posts featuring a woman allegedly posing as a healthcare professional to promote health products surfaced online.

A Facebook post by SGH on Tuesday (July 7) shows screenshots of two TikTok posts featuring a woman allegedly impersonating a healthcare worker while promoting health products.

In one of the images, the woman is seen wearing a doctor's coat with the SGH name embroidered above the left pocket, while another shows her dressed in a SingHealth uniform.

The word "scam" is displayed in red, in between the two images.

The hospital said it is aware of fake advertisements circulating on social media that depict an individual dressed in an SGH healthcare uniform promoting health products.

"The person featured in these advertisements is not an SGH employee, representative or affiliate. These advertisements are not authorised by or affiliated with SGH," the hospital said.

NGH posted a similar statement on TikTok on Tuesday and said that it is aware of "videos circulating online that show an individual in our healthcare uniform and claiming to be a healthcare professional/pharmacist selling medical products".

The individual featured in the post is "not an employee, representative, or affiliate" of NHG Health or SGH, both parties said.

AsiaOne has contacted the police for more information.

Stay vigilant and consult verified sources

Under the Healthcare Services Act, SGH said that it does not promote, advertise or endorse any specific brand or product.

It also urged the public to verify the authenticity of advertisements claiming to be affiliated with the hospital through official channels.

When purchasing health products online, SGH advised consumers to consult a doctor or healthcare professional to ensure the products are suitable for them.

It also urged the public to avoid buying from unfamiliar or suspicious sources and to be wary of exaggerated claims that falsely suggest endorsements by the hospital or its staff.

Members of the public are advised to remain vigilant when engaging with individuals or accounts claiming to represent healthcare professionals or institutions online, said NHG.

The group urged the public to obtain health information only from its official website and verified channels, and to seek medical advice from qualified healthcare professionals and trusted healthcare institutions.

"The wearing of healthcare uniforms or use of an organisation’s name, logo or branding does not necessarily mean that an individual is employed by or affiliated with that organisation," added NHG.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com