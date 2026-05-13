Rule of law key to Singapore's trust and stability, but must be adapted and strengthened to stay relevant: PM Wong

Even as the rule of law has helped keep Singapore trusted in an increasingly turbulent and uncertain world, it must be adapted and strengthened to remain relevant for the challenges ahead, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (April 13).

He made these points at the SGLaw 200 Youth Forum held at the Singapore Management University's Yong Pung How School of Law on Wednesday morning.

Organised jointly by the Ministry of Law and the Institute of Policy Studies, the forum — held as part of activities to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Singapore's legal system — is intended to spotlight the role of youths in shaping the future of the rule of law.

In his opening address, PM Wong asked participants to consider the meaning of the rule of law and how it plays out in real life.

Citing 17th-century French philosopher Blaise Pascal, who once said that justice without force is powerless, while force without justice is tyrannical, the prime minister pointed out that the rule of law is not merely about order or efficiency, but also, legitimacy.

"People must believe that the system is fair — that it treats them with dignity, and that justice is not only done, but seen to be done. Without that belief, even the strongest laws will not hold," he explained.

'Stability not just a preference'

Turning to Singapore's circumstances — as a small, multi-racial, multi-religious society, with people of different backgrounds and beliefs living in close proximity — PM Wong stressed that history has shown Singapore how fragile harmony can be.

"That's why for us, stability is not just a preference. It is an existential necessity. Without stability, there can be no security, no progress, and ultimately, no Singapore."

But the test of the system lies in its ability to deliver good outcomes for its people, PM Wong said, highlighting that the rule of law cannot remain as an abstract principle.

Instead, it must be part of lived experiences, such as the safety they enjoy, the fairness they expect, and the confidence people have in their public institutions, he added.

PM Wong went on to use the examples of Singapore's zero tolerance to corruption, strict stance towards drug trafficking, and laws against speech that incites racial or religious hatred, along with laws to counter the spread of online falsehoods, to illustrate how the rule of law helps shape the society today.

He also highlighted that there are important safeguards in place, such as for drug trafficking cases, where every case goes through a full investigation and trial before an independent judge.

Beyond legal representation for accused persons, every death penalty verdict is also automatically reviewed by the Court of Appeal; regardless of whether the accused person appeals.

PM Wong noted that Singapore's approach has, on the whole, delivered good outcomes for Singaporeans: "Singapore today is one of the safest and least corrupt countries in the world. Public trust in our institutions remains high.

"People have confidence that the rules are applied fairly, contracts are upheld, and disputes are resolved impartially."

But even as Singapore's rule of law evolves to take into account challenges such as those posed by technology and accessibility, some fundamentals, such as pragmatism — to deliver real outcomes for ordinary people; and social compact must remain, PM Wong cautioned.

Said the prime minister: "Once people lose faith in the system, the whole foundation starts to weaken."

[[nid:730991]]

Keeping relevant

Beyond Singapore, the rule of law matters too, especially when international rules are increasingly disregarded.

"When strength replaces right, the system begins to fray. And it is always the smaller and more vulnerable nations that feel the impact first," PM Wong said.

He stressed that as a trading nation, Singapore depends on open and secure sea lanes, and international law, such as the law of the sea, are principles that will affect Singapore directly.

Amidst this turbulence and uncertainty, the rule of law has been one of Singapore's most valuable assets, the prime minister pointed out: "The rule of law is what keeps our society stable, even when the world around us feels more unsettled.

"It is why Singapore is trusted when trust is increasingly hard to come by."

Turning to the audience, PM Wong urged participants to adapt and strengthen the rule of law, keeping it relevant for the challenges ahead.

"If we continue to do this well, Singapore will not just be a place where the rule of law is upheld, but a society defined by fairness, justice and trust," he said.

"And that is the kind of Singapore we must continue to build together."

[[nid:734210]]

editor@asiaone.com