Shanmugam 'heartened' by Singapore chief Rabbi's remarks on the suffering of Palestinians

Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam said on Thursday (Feb 26) that he was "heartened" to hear what Singapore's chief Rabbi had to say on the suffering of Palestinians amid the conflict in Gaza.

Shanmugam had attended the annual Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG) Iftar event on Monday when Rabbi Mordechai Abergel delivered an emphatic speech on the plight of Palestinians via recorded video as he was overseas.

"We cannot remain indifferent to the plight and suffering of many ordinary Palestinians affected by this long and tragic conflict," Mordechai said.

The chief Rabbi added that as part of a global community, Singapore must be vigilant to ensure that emotions stemming from conflicts abroad do not erode the social cohesion at home.

The ongoing war in Gaza is an example of such conflict, and those in Singapore must "acknowledge the pain on all sides".

"Israel, whose faith and peace was shattered by the horror of Oct 7, and whose security remains challenged even after decades of statehood…

"As members of the Jewish community, we are acutely aware of how much we stand to lose if we fail to nurture the bond of friendships and mutual respect that define this society," Mordechai said.

In his Facebook post on Thursday, Shanmugam pointed out that this sentiment was echoed in speeches by both the Mufti of Singapore and the Jewish Welfare Board of Singapore.

When the Gaza attack by Hamas happened on Oct 7, 2023, the Mufti had said that no justification exists "for any form of violence and brutality on civilians by anyone" and that "the right of civilians to live peacefully must be protected".

The work for every community to peacefully co-exist alongside other faiths and celebrate diversity had become "even more critical", the Mufti said.

The Jewish Welfare Board of Singapore similarly said in a statement on Wednesday that they "remain committed to building a secular, harmonious, and pluralistic society where diversity strengthens us and peace endures".

Commented Shanmugam: "This is what makes Singapore different. And this is why we remain an oasis of peace, amid a world beset with issues."

