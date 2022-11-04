Shanmugam calls out Yishun resident over 'bullying demands', threatening MP

Meet-the-People sessions (MPS) are a way for Members of Parliament (MPs) to connect with their residents, but there would be occasions where one would cross the line.

Taking to Facebook on Thursday (Nov 3), Nee Soon GRC MP K Shanmugam shared that fellow MP Derrick Goh was once threatened by a resident from Nee Soon Link.

Describing how the resident, named only as Paul, caused a scene at a MPS attended by Goh on Oct 10, Shanmugam shared that the former angrily shouted two "bullying demands".

For starters, Paul wanted a new one kilometre covered walkway from his new Melody Spring Build-To-Order (BTO) flat to Yishun Mall, Shanmugam said, adding that the resident claimed that the existing walkway was inconvenient for him since it would take an additional five minutes.

This request is unreasonable, according to Shanmugam. "To build another walkway is not proper use of residents' monies. If we took this approach, eventually the amount that residents have to pay will increase."

[Unreasonable behaviour, bullying demands at MPS] Our experience at Meet-the-People Sessions (MPS) is generally... Posted by K Shanmugam Sc on Thursday, November 3, 2022

Paul also demanded that a bus service in the vicinity must start by December, Shanmugam said, pointing out that there is already an existing bus service that was added recently.

"He refused to listen to volunteers who tried to tell him how MyTransport.SG [mobile application] could be used to reduce waiting time," Shanmugam added.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam also called out Paul's outburst at the MPS.

"Paul made his demands in a threatening manner in the full view of other residents and volunteers there," he said, adding that the resident also threatened to shame and harass Goh on social media.

"This behaviour is quite unacceptable. Unfortunately, some are resorting to such behaviour."

AsiaOne has contacted Goh for more information.

MP Derrick Goh at an estate party at Melody Spring @ Yishun on Oct 30.

PHOTO: Facebook/Derrick Goh Soon Hee

'The level of entitlement is incredible'

In the comments, several netizens criticised the Nee Soon link resident for his "unreasonable behaviour".

"The level of entitlement is incredible," a netizen said, while another called for measures to protect MPs from harassment.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/K Shanmugam

Under the Protection from Harassment Act (POHA), it is an offence to threaten, abuse or insult another person with the intention to cause harassment alarm or distress.

Offenders may be fined of up to $5,000, while repeat offenders may expect penalties of up to a $10,000 fine and/or an imprisonment term of up to six months.

In another incident of MPs using social media to call out unacceptable behaviours, Sun Xueling recently criticised netizens for accusing her of having a free meal.

Taking to Facebook on Oct 10, the MP for Punggol West said: "I pay for my Hokkien mee and I wait to collect it like everyone else."

Sun also suggested that those who spread falsehood online should use the time to spread joy and do something constructive.

"The world will be a better place if we use our energies productively and positively," she said.

chingshijie@asiaone.com