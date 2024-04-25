'When there's a will, there's a way': Woman completes law degree while working as domestic helper in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Ms Jayanthi Gamage was at work in August 2023 when an e-mail arrived in her inbox.

Included in that letter from the University of London were four letters - PASS - which marked the end of her seven-year journey to complete a law degree and a dream come true.

Describing the 43-year-old Sri Lankan’s journey as a ‘long’ one makes light of it - it spanned two countries miles apart, and saw her juggling her studies while working as a domestic helper in Singapore.

A job as a helper here earned her twice as much as her previous job as an audit assistant in Sri Lanka, Ms Gamage told The Straits Times. So three years after starting her law course, she decided to leave the comforts of home in 2019 to fund her degree.

She quashed any qualms of venturing to a foreign country for the first time, as she was determined to make her childhood dream come true. Law is a calling, said Ms Gamage, who failed the entrance exam to Sri Lanka Law College 10 consecutive times from 2000.

“It was a very long journey and took a lot of hard work,” Ms Gamage, now a supervisor at a cleaning company, told The Straits Times. “My emotions can’t be put into words but now I know when there’s a will, there’s a way.”

Challenges in a foreign land

Ms Gamage burnt the midnight oil aplenty and rarely had time for herself. She spent her weekends attending virtual lessons and pockets of free time were dedicated to poring over study material.

“I didn’t buy any lipstick or make-up - none of those things. Every dollar was saved for my degree,” she said.

Even during tough times, Ms Gamage always found a silver lining. “I looked at everything as a new learning experience,” she said. “I thought I probably felt things were difficult because I had never faced such situations before.”

But the Sri Lankan, who described herself as “someone who doesn’t cry a lot”, had crumbled in moments she longed to reunite with her parents.

Ms Gamage’s father, a driver, and her mother, a homemaker, were always supportive despite being “normal people”. “Even though they didn’t have a good education themselves, they knew the value of education.”

She was looking forward to reuniting with her family after her first employment contract expired in 2021. But Covid-19 hit, and borders shut, leaving Ms Gamage unable to return home.

That was her “lowest point”, she said. “I missed them a lot. I felt stuck, I feared for my parents and their health... I had many of these thoughts.”

Ms Gamage was also running a race against time - She had to complete her degree in eight years and had left Sri Lanka with seven modules to finish.

Ms Manjir Kour (left) who employed Ms Jayanthi Gamage as a domestic helper, would often find her former employee revising her work at the dining table late into the night. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

She worked for her first employer in Singapore for two years from February 2019, but was only able to complete a single module during the period of her contract as she had to care for an infant.

“I was scared that the baby would wake up and cry during the night, so I would be in the living room or his room most of the time. It was very difficult to return to my room and study.”

Ms Gamage was desperate for an employer who would understand her plight and allow her to pursue her degree.

Finding a perfect fit

A person Ms Jayanthi hailed as an “angel” entered her life late in 2020 - Ms Manjit Kour, a retired public relations professional.

Ms Kour was greatly supportive of her employee’s academic pursuits. She would often tell the latter to study once the household chores were completed and check on her progress regularly.

“I put a premium on education - I believe that when you have education, you can advance in life,” said Ms Kour, 72. “A woman, especially, needs to stand on her own two feet and achieve something for herself.”

She even set reminders in her mobile phone to alert her whenever Ms Gamage’s exam results were released. “I’d always ask her, ‘When are your results coming out?’ I’d put it in my calendar and ask her in the morning,” she said.

When Ms Kour went on a month-long holiday to Australia less than two months before Ms Gamage’s final exams, she told her employee to focus on her studies when she was away.

“It’s very rare to find someone who has this level of understanding,” said Ms Gamage, who added that Ms Kour was the “miracle” she was praying for. “She’s like a mother caring for her child’s education. All I can say is I’m blessed.”

Ms Kour was one of the first people she informed when she received her final results.

“I’m overjoyed for her. It’s a big achievement to come to Singapore, work as a domestic helper and reach this milestone,” said Ms Kour.

She recalled the many times she would spot Ms Gamage revising at the dining table into the wee hours of the morning. “She would be listening to her lectures playing in the background while cooking dinner,” added Ms Kour.

“She had so much focus and put in the hard work - all credit goes to her.”

Seven years later, with a degree under her belt, Ms Gamage insisted the journey and its takeaways were well worth the sacrifice.

Ms Jayanthi Gamage started her law course at the University of London in 2016 and completed it in 2023. PHOTO: COURTESY OF JAYANTHI GAMAGE

But she has one less reason to celebrate, as her visa application to attend her April 30 graduation ceremony in London was rejected by British authorities.

“Since I can’t make it the first time, I’ll save money and plan for next year,” said Ms Gamage, explaining that her application was rejected as she was deemed to have insufficient finances.

“I believe that achievements should be celebrated - I really want to wear the graduation hat and gown.”

She has no plans to stop furthering her education and has set her sights on adding a master’s degree from the National University of Singapore to her portfolio.

Obtaining her Bachelor’s has already reaped dividends for Ms Gamage, who stopped working for Ms Kour in 2023 after the latter moved from a two-storey house to an apartment.

A person Ms Jayanthi (right) hailed as an “angel” entered her life late in 2020 - Ms Manjit Kour, a retired public relations professional. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

She returned home to Sri Lanka for a short break before taking up a job offer as a cleaner with her current firm here.

While she was hired initially by her company as a cleaner, once her employer learnt of her qualifications, she was promoted to a different role and took on administrative and supervisory responsibilities.

Looking ahead, she hopes that one day, she will finally be able to fulfil her dream of becoming a lawyer.

“Maybe some time in the future, I’ll be able to join a law firm in Singapore and gain more knowledge,” said Ms Jayanthi, who added that she is interested in learning the in-and-outs of corporate law here.

But for now, she just hopes her story can inspire people from all walks of life to pursue a higher level of education, no matter their age or background.

“If someone wants to study and puts their heart into it, age doesn’t matter,” she said. “Even if you are in your 40s or 50s, it’s never too late. We only have one life and we have to achieve something with it.”

