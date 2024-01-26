'She made me look bad in front of others': Pasar malam stall owner claps back at woman saying she's a con

Despite the cheery and festive atmosphere of a pasar malam, tensions were high at one particular games stall earlier this week.

A woman, who goes by the username Wingardium Leviosa on Facebook, accused a games stall owner of 'conning' customers by 'being dishonest'.

The woman wrote in a post that she went to the pasar malam near Punggol MRT station on Wednesday night (Jan 24) with her two sons to play the carnival games.

The woman claimed that at the second games stall that they went to, the stall owner told her that points can be accumulated across multiple rounds of a game.

This customer said that because her sons wanted to collect enough points for a "rare toy gun" prize, she ended up spending $55 at the stall.

She later said that even though they accumulated enough points after multiple rounds of games, the owner went back on her word and told them that they were supposed to get the points within one game.

This led to the woman getting angry and raising her voice at the stall owner.



AsiaOne has contacted Wingardium Leviosa for comment.

'Why did she stay if she was not happy?'

When AsiaOne visited that games stall on Thursday afternoon, the stall owner said that she had never told the woman that the points can be accumulated across multiple rounds of games.

"I only asked her if she wants to play again. I am just trying to do business," she said.

The middle-aged lady pointed out that the rules of the games are simple and she has labels and signage showing exactly how many points are needed for every prize.

She also said that the customer could easily have stopped playing after any round.

"One round of a game is $5. I only take $5 at a time from customers," she added.

The owner also told AsiaOne that the woman and her children stayed and played multiple rounds of different games at the stall despite their initial disagreement.

"She played the balloon game, then argued with me. After that, she still played the darts game!" She said.

"After the darts game was done, I reminded her that she cannot combine points. She got angry and shouted at me again. Why did she stay if she was not happy?"

"She made me look bad in front of others, there were other customers here too," she added.

ALSO READ: Woman kicks up a fuss at Haig Road hawker stall after being denied free beancurd

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com