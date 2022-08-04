'She was lucky to feel it': Woman nearly chews on rusty staple in bubble tea bought at Tampines

Some of us enjoy adding additional toppings to our drinks, but one woman got a little more than what she bargained for after finding a foreign object in her bubble tea.

In a Reddit post uploaded yesterday (Aug 3), a netizen with the username @Onewaytrac-k shared that their mother had sucked up through a straw a piece of metal that was hidden amongst the pearls of her Yakult Green Tea from Playmade.

An attached image shows an unidentified metallic U-shaped object at the bottom of an empty cup with Onewaytrac-k posting that it was rusty in a caption.

The netizen added that their mother had purchased the drink from the bubble tea brand's Tampines 1 outlet and a sticker on the cup shows that the transaction took place on July 27 just before noon.

In the comments section, Onewaytrac-k told a commenter that the situation could have been much worse if their mother had bitten or swallowed the foreign object.

"She was lucky in the sense that she felt the metal piece before she started chewing on the pearls," they wrote.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Playmade said they have apologised to the customer for the incident and that the foreign object is likely an industrial-use staple bullet that "came loose while unboxing".

The brand is currently in touch with the customer and has "conducted a thorough investigation" at their Tampines 1 outlet.

A quality manager has also been deployed to the store to examine all the store's equipment and processes, said Playmade.

"We have worked with the team to ensure how to prevent this from recurring again," they added.

AsiaOne has also reached out to the Singapore Food Agency and Onewaytrac-k for comment.

One netizen expressed that they are glad the woman is okay and said that "no amount of compensation" would be enough had she been injured by the metal piece.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Reddit/Onewaytrac-k

Another netizen, choosing to make light of the situation, posted that the M indicated on the drink sticker, which is supposed to represent a medium-sized drink, could also stand for metal.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Reddit/Onewaytrac-k

This isn't the first time someone has found a foreign object in their bubble tea.

Just last month, a customer found a dead baby cockroach in her drink from Milksha.

The customer shared that he had almost finished his drink and was about to eat the red beans at the bottom of the cup when he made the grisly discovery.

People aren't just finding things in their drinks either. In another incident last month, a woman bit into a shard of glass embedded in her doughnut from Dunkin' Donuts.

The glass had cut the inside of her mouth, causing it to bleed.

