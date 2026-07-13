Singapore leaders send condolences after passing of former Qatar emir Sheikh Hamad

Singapore's president and prime minister sent condolence letters to Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Monday (July 13) following the passing of his father, the former emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The 73-year-old died on Sunday morning, according to a post on X by the Emir's office, which also announced a four-day mourning period till Wednesday.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam and former Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, who is now Senior Adviser in the Prime Minister's Office, will represent Singapore to convey condolences to the Qatar royal family at Lusail Palace on Tuesday.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and PM Lawrence Wong wrote to Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamin to convey their condolences.

In his letter sent on behalf of Singaporeans, President Tharman said that the late Sheikh Hamad was an exceptional statesman, whose visionary leadership transformed Qatar and elevated its standing on the global stage.

"Through his foresight and steadfast commitment to his country's development, he laid the foundations for Qatar's remarkable progress in a wide range of sectors including energy, media, aviation, and education."

His leadership also strengthened Qatar's role as a constructive contributor to global affairs, from advancing dialogue and mediation in regional conflicts to hosting major international gatherings that fostered global cooperation, the President noted.

In 2022, Qatar became the first nation in the Middle East to host the Fifa World Cup.

President Tharman also paid tribute to the former emir's role in advancing bilateral relations between the two countries, stating that the Qatar-Singapore High-Level Joint Committee was established under his leadership in 2006.

"His Highness will be remembered in Singapore as a trusted friend who played a pivotal role in strengthening the bonds between our two countries," President Tharman said.

PM Wong also acknowledged Sheikh Hamad's vision in establishing the joint committee, saying that the platform has enabled the two countries to deepen cooperation across many sectors, laying strong foundations for the close partnership today.

Turning to Sheikh Hamad's term as emir from 1995 to 2013, PM Wong noted that Qatar transformed into one of the world's leading economies and a respected voice in international affairs.

"Qatar harnessed its natural resources to achieve remarkable economic progress while investing in education, infrastructure, and human capital to secure the country's long-term development.

"Under his stewardship, Qatar grew into a globally influential power in energy, media, and diplomacy," PM Wong said.

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editor@asiaone.com