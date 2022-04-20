Sheng Siong apologises after loose trolley seen crashing into 2 shoppers

A loose trolley and a travelator — sounds like a recipe for disaster.

In a video uploaded to TikTok on Tuesday night (April 19), a goods trolley smashed into a woman going down a travelator in a Sheng Siong outlet, knocking her over before continuing down the slope, striking another shopper while staff chased after it.

While the incident appears to be a case of carelessness, netizens are divided on the staff's priorities.

"Why did the staff ignore the lady that fell on the escalator?" One user questioned.

In the video, the trolley was seen crashing into two people — a woman in a blue dress, and another person who was at the bottom of the travelator.

"The last person at the end of the [travellator] got hit harder due to acceleration," a TikTok user suggested.

The other shopper, who was pushing what appeared to be a stroller, was seen sitting up almost immediately after being hit, possibly to check on it.

A second clip also depicted what happened prior to the accident.

While unloading the cargo trolley, a staff member was seen pushing an unloaded box off-screen. The unsupervised trolley then began sliding down the travelator, leading to the collision.

It was later seen hurtling towards the bottom of the travelator, ramming a shopper while Sheng Siong staff chased after it.

Sheng Siong responds

A Sheng Siong spokesperson told local media that the incident happened in February this year at an outlet at Block 105, Canberra St.

"Our store personnel had immediately apologised and extended assistance to the two customers," the spokesperson said.

"We will learn from the incident and take necessary measures to prevent such incidents."

The health and safety of customers are paramount to the supermarket chain, Sheng Siong added.

AsiaOne has reached out to Sheng Siong for further comment.

