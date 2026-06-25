Mum wins $10k in Sheng Siong-Foodpanda campaign, initially thought winning call was a scam

Having recently fallen victim to a scam, a Singaporean mother nearly dismissed a call she thought was another fraud attempt — only to discover she had won $10,000 prize in a Sheng Siong-Foodpanda launch campaign.

To mark their partnership, the two companies launched a campaign from June 22 to July 19 offering customers who order Sheng Siong via Foodpanda a chance to win $10,000 in cash, with one winner announced daily.

Nabeelah was named the campaign's first winner on Tuesday (June 23).

The 31-year-old told AsiaOne that she had just woken up when the call came through on Tuesday. Believing it might be a hoax, she remained cautious and said it took a while for the reality of her win to sink in.

"Once I realised it was genuine, I was shocked and excited… it honestly felt like a dream," she described, adding that it was a big surprise for her and her husband.

The executive administrator, who said she doesn't usually take part in lucky draws or giveaways, shared that it all still feels "a bit surreal" and was honestly surprised at the sudden windfall.

Mother and caregiver of a six-year-old son with autism, Nabeelah said she relies heavily on on-demand grocery delivery services to support her family's day-to-day needs. Aside from greater flexibility, being able to have groceries delivered makes her everyday tasks more manageable.

A significant portion of the prize money will go into saving for her family's future needs, particularly her son's care, giving them an "additional peace of mind and flexibility for the future", said Nabeelah.

"I'm very grateful and happy that something as simple as placing a grocery order ended up becoming such a memorable moment for my family."

Last week, Sheng Siong and Foodpanda announced a new service, offering households access to more than 12,000 grocery items and essentials that can be delivered in an hour.

The on-demand delivery service will be available from 43 Sheng Siong outlets, with plans to expand to other outlets, the two companies said in a statement on June 16.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com