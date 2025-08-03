Sheng Siong to open first store in Orchard by end of August

SINGAPORE — Supermarket operator Sheng Siong is set to open its first store in the Orchard Road area at The Cathay shopping mall.

A spokesperson for the supermarket told The Straits Times that the 6,500 sq ft store is expected to open by the end of August.

“Sheng Siong previously operated a store in the Tekka area, and over the years, customers have expressed their hope for Sheng Siong to have a presence in the central area,” the spokesperson said.

“The Cathay is surrounded by residential developments, and we believe it is a convenient spot for daily grocery needs.”

Renovation works for the store were first spotted in May, when a Reddit user posted photos of the ongoing construction at Basement 1 of the mall.

According to Sheng Siong’s website, the supermarket currently operates 82 outlets across the country, with the majority located in the north-east.

The supermarket operator recorded a 6.1 per cent increase in net profit to $38.5 million for the first quarter ended March 31, from $36.3 million the year before.

Revenue grew 7.1 per cent to $403 million, from $376.2 million in the corresponding period in 2024. This was thanks to contributions from eight new stores opening in the quarter and financial year 2024, as well as higher festive sales during Hari Raya in March, the company said on April 29.

