Shoppers soaked from fire sprinklers triggered inside One Raffles Place

Tenants and shoppers received a wet surprise when fire sprinklers were activated inside One Raffles Place's first level on Monday (March 15) morning.

Parts of the mall was flooded, with a fire alarm ringing in the background, as seen in a video sent to Stomp – as curious onlookers walked past just before the lunchtime crowd.

According to Stomp, there was no fire in the mall and visitors who were having their meal got drenched when the sprinklers turned on.

In response to queries, a spokesman from One Raffles Place said: "The sprinkler system on Level 1 of One Raffles Place shopping mall was triggered at 11.30am on Monday, 15th March."

It added that all areas that were affected by this incident were cordoned off for cleaning and that the mall was sorry for any inconvenience caused to their tenants and shoppers.

