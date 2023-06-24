Should be more affordable? Residents upset after coffee shop in Ang Mo Kio charges up to 80 cents for water

Many years ago, 60 cents would get you a canned drink or coffee at a coffee shop.

Now, the only thing one can afford with the same amount of money is a cup of plain water.

On Thursday (June 22), a retiree surnamed Chen complained that a coffee shop at Block 631 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 was charging a steep 60 cents for plain water, reported Shin Min Daily News on June 23.

Want iced water? The 67-year-old man revealed that it would set one back by 80 cents.

The Chinese daily confirmed this after paying the coffee shop a visit.

They also discovered that coffee prices there generally ranged from $1.30 to $1.60, but for iced coffee, it would cost $2.

Better off getting drinks from a mall?

A nearby resident surnamed Zhang shared that in the past two years, drink prices at coffee shops have almost caught up with those at the shopping malls' food courts.

"The price of the drinks in a neighbourhood coffee shop should be more affordable. If it is too high, it will be a burden to some residents and the elderly," the 45-year-old pointed out.

Another diner surnamed Guo also shared that he felt like the drinks at the Ang Mo Kio coffee shop are more expensive as compared to other coffee shops.

"80 cents for iced water is too expensive, a cup of coffee is $1.40, and coffee C (coffee with evaporated milk) is $1.60 cents. If the price starts to rise again, I won’t come here to drink anymore," the 68-year-old retiree told Shin Min Daily News.

But one woman called Bell begged to differ.

The 28-year-old said that she personally likes the taste of the drinks sold at the coffee shop and actually doesn't mind paying a little more.

"I buy iced coffee every time, $2 is a bit expensive, but it’s still cheaper than shopping malls," she explained.

In response to the feedback, the manager of the coffee shop surnamed Li explained that he has no choice but to raise the drink prices because of the increase in operating costs.

"Rent, water, electricity, and our employees' salary all need money. Customers only look at the starting price of tea and don't consider our cost," he said.

What about $1.40 for iced water?

Earlier in May, a woman complained about the price of iced water from a stall at Amoy Street Food Centre costing $1.40.

She had expected the water to cost no more than 50 cents and shared that before the pandemic, most places only charged between 30 cents to 50 cents for water.

So, she got a rude shock when the drink seller passed her back 60 cents in change after she paid with a $2 note.

"That's a whopping $1.40 for ice water and it's more expensive than buying mineral water, coffee or tea," she lamented.

