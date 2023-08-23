Sight of person sitting on air-con compressor outside flat during downpour spooks Toa Payoh resident

A quick glance at the raging weather outside turned into alarm when a woman spotted someone sitting precariously on an air-con compressor outside a flat on the 21st floor.

The worried resident told Stomp that she came across the distressing sight during a thunderstorm at Block 84A Toa Payoh Lorong 2 on Aug 17, at around 3pm.

Sheltered from the rain by an umbrella placed on the nearby window ledge, the person can be seen reaching down the side of the air-con compressor with an object in hand.

According to the resident, the unidentified "woman or worker" was likely "trying to clean the air-con".

"It's very dangerous, especially since there was a heavy downpour with lightning. I hope the authorities will investigate," she said.

Falling from height was the top cause of 29 workplace deaths recorded in the first half of 2022, based on findings from a workplace safety forum.

In January last year, a man was photographed servicing an air-conditioning compressor on the highest floor of an HDB block without wearing a safety harness.

Netizens were concerned and called it an unsettling sight, with one saying "his life would be gone forever" if things were to go awry.

Several also shared that other air-conditioning servicing contractors they engaged also had workers working without safety harnesses.

