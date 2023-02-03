Sight of woman washing hair at Sembawang Hot Spring Park makes visitor's blood boil

From cooking eggs to soaking your feet, there are plenty of things you can do at Sembawang Hot Spring Park.

Some people might have been overly creative and made themselves too comfortable, however.

Stomp contributor K visited the hot spring for the first time on Thursday (Feb 3) at around 9am, but his experience was marred by what he saw.

He said: "I was shocked and disgusted to see one person abusing the egg station to wash her hair and one other person doing sauna. Unbelievable!

"In fact, a few aunties were standing around watching them in amazement and disgust."

Videos taken by K show a woman washing her hair at a sink and another woman lying down nearby, with a pair of shoes next to her.

Here are guidelines for using the hot spring park and its facilities. More information can be found on the National Parks Board website.

GRAPHIC: NParks

