Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park

PHOTO: Facebook/Ryan Tyras
Lam Min Lee
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

Sembawang Hot Spring Park has been open for less than two weeks, and the display of inconsiderate behaviour from some visitors has yet to stop.

If you thought pieces of egg shells floating in the hot spring water was bad, another visitor has taken things up a notch.

Not content with dipping his feet in the foot bath, a middle-aged man recently sat down in the lowest tier of the park's cascading pool.

Although the pool was shallow, he managed to submerge the lower half of his body in the hot spring water.

His impromptu soak was captured by Ryan Tyras, who uploaded the photo on Facebook.

In his post, Tyras said that the man's actions drove visitors away from the water feature.

"Yes, you can wipe down your body with a towel and a pail (of hot spring water) but you shouldn't dip your whole body (in it)," he wrote.

While visitors are welcome to collect hot spring water to make their own onsen eggs, Tyras said the pool was not meant for the man to "boil his 'eggs' (testicles)."

Just like the hot spring water, the man's behaviour has got netizens steaming.

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

"If the temperature of the hot spring water could be adjusted, I'd boil the water and cook him there," an enraged Facebook user wrote.

Another said that the park needs to put up clear signs indicating what is allowed and what is not there.

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

Several users said they were disgusted by the man's behaviour and added that they would reconsider taking foot baths or cooking eggs at the park.

Others suggested educating visitors on hot spring etiquette, such as cleaning themselves with soap and water or rinsing themselves off before getting into the water.

According to NParks, bathing in the hot spring is a no-no in its books. The washing and drying of clothes at the facility is not allowed either.

ALSO READ: Japanese vlogger calls Sembawang Hot Spring Park a ‘legit onsen’

lamminlee@asiaone.com

More about
NParks (National Parks Board)

TRENDING

Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Retired actress Cherie Chung, 59, amazes fans with youthful looks
Retired actress Cherie Chung, 59, amazes fans with youthful looks
Electrocuted and beaten: S&#039;porean kidnapped in Thailand recounts his painful ordeal
Electrocuted and beaten: S'porean kidnapped in Thailand recounts his painful ordeal
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Marco Ngai&#039;s wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Marco Ngai's wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife&#039;s birthday
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife's birthday
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges and which to get
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road

SERVICES