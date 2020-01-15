Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park

Sembawang Hot Spring Park has been open for less than two weeks, and the display of inconsiderate behaviour from some visitors has yet to stop.

If you thought pieces of egg shells floating in the hot spring water was bad, another visitor has taken things up a notch.

Not content with dipping his feet in the foot bath, a middle-aged man recently sat down in the lowest tier of the park's cascading pool.

Although the pool was shallow, he managed to submerge the lower half of his body in the hot spring water.

His impromptu soak was captured by Ryan Tyras, who uploaded the photo on Facebook.

In his post, Tyras said that the man's actions drove visitors away from the water feature.

"Yes, you can wipe down your body with a towel and a pail (of hot spring water) but you shouldn't dip your whole body (in it)," he wrote.

While visitors are welcome to collect hot spring water to make their own onsen eggs, Tyras said the pool was not meant for the man to "boil his 'eggs' (testicles)."

Just like the hot spring water, the man's behaviour has got netizens steaming.

"If the temperature of the hot spring water could be adjusted, I'd boil the water and cook him there," an enraged Facebook user wrote.

Another said that the park needs to put up clear signs indicating what is allowed and what is not there.

Several users said they were disgusted by the man's behaviour and added that they would reconsider taking foot baths or cooking eggs at the park.

Others suggested educating visitors on hot spring etiquette, such as cleaning themselves with soap and water or rinsing themselves off before getting into the water.

According to NParks, bathing in the hot spring is a no-no in its books. The washing and drying of clothes at the facility is not allowed either.

