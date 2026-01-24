Serangoon MRT Station pilots new signages to help commuters navigate their way during disruptions

New initiatives, including digital signages and visual cues, are being piloted at Serangoon MRT Station to help commuters navigate their way during rail disruptions.

The measures are being implemented by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and public transport operators SMRT and SBS Transit.

The digital signages at fare gates and linkways, among other locations, provide colour-coded status updates for all rail lines. During normal operations, they also double as mobile advertising panels.

Previously, station staff would have to place physical signboards during delays or disruptions.

The digital signages allow staff to focus on assisting commuters.

During train disruptions, flashing visual cues in the form of arrows and guiding lights will be activated to direct commuters towards alternative transport options.

For instance, a blue arrow directs commuters to bus services towards Harbourfront while a green arrow points to bus services heading to Punggol Coast.

There will also be QR codes displayed within train cars for commuters to access live updates during train faults.

On Dec 13, LTA launched a new website which gives commuters real-time updates on train service disruptions, colour-coded according to each MRT line.

Exercise Greyhound

Earlier on Saturday (Jan 24) morning, during engineering hours, the authority and public transport operators conducted Exercise Greyhound 2026 to test the response of public transport operators during a service disruption.

About 170 personnel from LTA, SBS Transit, SMRT, the Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) took part in the exercise, which began at 12am, and simulated a stalled train in between Kovan and Serangoon MRT stations.

As part of scenario planning, bus bridging services were activated, station staff were deployed to direct commuters, announcements on the incident were broadcast at the station, and the new wayfinding initiatives being piloted were tested.

The 11th edition of the exercise also involved transport ambassadors, who are everyday commuters volunteering under the Caring SG Commuters Movement and trained to assist other passengers during disruptions.

Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow observed the exercise along with 130 representatives from Go-Ahead Singapore, Tower Transit Singapore, the People's Association, the Ministry of Defence, the police and the SCDF.

LTA chief executive Ng Lang said: "This multi-agency coordination is essential to support swift incident recovery and minimise the impact on commuters."

The exercise was conducted in conjunction with Exercise SG Ready 2026, a Total Defence exercise to increase Singaporeans' readiness for crises and disruptions.

esther.lam@asiaone.com