'You are very much appreciated': Residents provide delivery drivers with refreshments at Simei HDB lift lobby

A delivery worker has posted a photo of two shelves filled with refreshments dedicated to workers like him at the lift lobby of a HDB block.

The post, which was uploaded to the Facebook group (Singapore) All Grab Driver/Grab Food Rider United on Wednesday (June 10), shows the shelves filled with snacks ranging from Oreo biscuits to cup noodles and chocolate at the corner of the lift lobby.

A sign on the wall read, "Dear delivery drivers, thank you! Please enjoy some snacks and drinks for the road. You are very much appreciated!"

The anonymous user branded this a "nice gesture", and said that this was their second time delivering to this block.

"I think neighbours from the same floor put together because it's beside the lift," the caption said.

In the comments, the user told another netizen that the block is located in Simei.

Other delivery workers took to the comment section to share similar experiences, with some saying they have encountered such gestures at Admiralty, Siglap and Choa Chu Kang.

One commenter recalled an incident where he was given ice cold lemon tea drink and ice cream by customers.

"I always offer cold drinks to delivery guys. Just that I need to take from the fridge each time they arrive. Some are rushing off, so they said they couldn't wait," another netizen commented.

Similar gestures

There have been similar gestures in the last few years, owing to a greater appreciation for food delivery drivers after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Five years ago, a Reddit user thanked an unknown resident for leaving drinks and chocolate outside of their unit for delivery riders.

In 2023, CNA reported about a family who placed a vending machine that dispenses free drinks for delivery workers at Yarrow Gardens in Siglap.

The machine was funded by Eric Chiam – CEO of a healthcare group – and his family, who wanted to show their appreciation for delivery staff.

However, these acts of kindness have also been allegedly abused.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @twomomssg on March 31 this year, a passer-by was caught on CCTV taking snacks from a box meant for delivery riders.

He was seen taking a green packet from the box, before returning to clear the shelf by placing two more packets of snacks into his trolley.

"Usually we leave some snacks out for the people delivering our parcels, because we know it can get busy and you can eat something if you don't have time," the caption said.

The user then wondered why the man decided to take all the snacks in the box, adding that "if he's struggling to put food on the table, we can all help".

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com