Simei resident spots man's legs 'sticking out from bushes' after hearing 'loud impact' near block

A man's body was found at the foot of a Simei block after a resident heard a "loud impact".

Stomp contributor Louis shared photos of the man's legs sticking out of the bushes near Block 253 Simei Street 1 on Jan 6.

"At around 8.35pm, I was wheeling my mum back home," recounted the Stomp contributor.

"While pushing her in the HDB void deck, I heard a loud impact. I looked around, nothing. So I carried on wheeling her to the lift lobby.

"While waiting for the lift, I turned my head to look around again. Then I saw two legs sticking out from the bushes."

The Stomp contributor called the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), both of which arrived about 15 to 20 minutes later.

"Based on the body, it looked like a Chinese man aged 20 to 30 years old," said the Stomp contributor.

"The police later combed the block floor by floor, unit by unit, hoping to find out whether the person lived in this block."

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted at 8.40pm to a case of unnatural death at the block.

SCDF told Stomp that it received a call for assistance at the same time.

A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

