Simon Yam coming to Singapore in November as Star Search judge

Simon Yam has returned to work after he was discharged from a Hong Kong hospital, recently promoting his movie Little Q, about a chef's relationship with a dog.
PHOTO: Instagram/Simon Yam
Loh Keng Fatt
The Straits Times

Singapore fans of Simon Yam could get a chance to ask about his physical well-being when he comes here to judge a talent show in November.

The Hong Kong actor, 64, who was stabbed in the stomach and had his fingers slashed on July 20 at a promotional event in Zhongshan in China, is one of the judges of Mediacorp's Star Search finale on Nov 3, alongside fellow Hong Kong celebrities Carina Lau and Stephen Fung.

Lau is a noted actress while Fung recently directed Netflix's first martial arts drama, Wu Assassins.

Yam has returned to work after he was discharged from a Hong Kong hospital - where he was transferred to after the attack and had surgery to treat damaged nerves in his hand.

He promoted his movie Little Q, about a chef's relationship with a dog, and it went on to do well in China when it debuted last month.

Yam, who received a text from Hollywood star Angelina Jolie after the attack, has ramped up his recovery and is able to do 10km jogs.

The Nov 3 finale will feature 12 contestants in the talent competition that returns after a nine-year hiatus.

ALSO READ: Simon Yam's leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
celebrities Competition

TRENDING

Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
Woman, 20, dies after falling from Pinnacle@Duxton&#039;s 50th-storey sky bridge
Woman, 20, dies after falling from Pinnacle@Duxton's 50th-storey sky bridge
Worth it? Boba fans are paying up to $28 for a bubble tea-themed pop-up - here&#039;s a look inside
Worth it? Boba fans are paying up to $28 for a bubble tea-themed pop-up - here's a look inside
Former actress He Yong Fang regrets starving herself to look pretty
Former actress He Yong Fang regrets starving herself to look pretty
These resorts in Johor will make you believe you&#039;re not in Malaysia
These resorts in Johor will make you believe you're not in Malaysia
1MDB trial stalled as Najib a no-show
1MDB trial stalled as Najib a no-show
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you&#039;ll see today
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you'll see today
Complete guide to HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
Hong Kong actor Wong He directs traffic at intersection after lights stop working
Hong Kong actor Wong He directs traffic at intersection after lights stop working
In difficult year, Tosh Zhang and Jayley Woo dig deep within themselves
Attacked for LGBT tweets, Tosh Zhang admits still learning to be public figure
Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being &#039;Singaporean&#039;
Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being 'Singaporean'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free entry into The Bubble Tea Factory, end of McDonald’s 1-for-1 deals &amp; other deals this week
Free entry into The Bubble Tea Factory, end of McDonald’s 1-for-1 deals & other deals this week
People&#039;s Park Centre/Complex - 5 cheap reasons to vsit this Chinatown icon while you can
People's Park Centre/Complex - 5 cheap reasons to vsit this Chinatown icon while you can
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
5 things never to say in a job interview
5 things never to say in a job interview

Home Works

These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Hamburglary: Passing motorcyclists snatch Malaysian driver&#039;s burger
Hamburglary: Motorcyclists snatch Malaysian driver's burger
Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
Former K-pop girl group f(x) member Sulli found dead at 25
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes

SERVICES